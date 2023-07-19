WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The volunteer-led youth mentoring organization Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita County held a “Subs for Stars” community event at Firehouse Subs.

Customers who went to Firehouse Subs on Lawrence Road Tuesday evening not only got to enjoy a sandwich, but were also able to support the Bigs and Littles of Wichita County as Firehouse Subs returned 30% of all proceeds raised to the local non-profit.

Firehouse Subs reached out to Big Brothers Big Sisters to partner with them because they support the mission of “creating and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.”

Alexis McDonald, Engagement Manager for Big Brothers Big Sisters, is appreciative of the support because non-profits such as theirs could always use money to help all children achieve success in life.

“We are always relying on community partners to get brand recognition out there,” McDonald said. “Also, just so that they know Big Brothers Big Sisters is here to support them as well, since they are supporting us.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters still has more events coming up if you’re interested in supporting.

Thursday night, July 20, you’ll find them in Vernon, as they’re starting a program there, and Saturday, July 22, all proceeds from the Red River Harley Davidson cookout will go to Big Brothers Big Sisters.