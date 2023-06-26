WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With several families hitting the lake or joining up with family to celebrate the Fourth, Commissioner Mahler said although fireworks aren’t banned, there are rules that come with the holiday.

“One of the first things you should do is find a place to set your fireworks off even before you buy them and understand that you can’t just go outside the city limits and do it,” Mahler said. “It must be on private property with expressed permission, and you do need to have fire suppression equipment with you, so make a plan and enjoy the Independence Day celebration, but have a plan and be safe.”

After you’ve found your location, Sales Representative for Russell’s Fireworks, Eric Bauer, said to make sure you’re properly equipped with the right safety gear.

“First off safety goggles: you only have two eyes, so let’s protect them,” Bauer said.

Next, make sure you’re taking the right precautions when setting off certain fireworks.

“We have our fountains: so you can always put them on a cinder block or on a metal trashcan, and it gets it higher off the ground so you have a little bit longer burn, and it’s higher and it lasts longer,” Bauer said.

And what about your young kiddos’ favorite, the sparkler? Bauer said all you need is a cup.

“When kids are using them, take a plastic cup, and, you know how the sparklers have sparks coming back? It doesn’t come back on the kid’s hands,” Bauer said.

What about when it comes to the grand finale?

“You can also take the cinder block, and you can turn it over and drop your artillery shells right in here to prevent them from tipping over when you are lighting them,” Bauer said. “If you have this type, you can also screw it down to a piece of wood.”

These are just a few of the precautions you can take to ensure you and your family have a fun, but more importantly, a safe Fourth of July celebration.

Click here for more safety tips. Click here for more information on Russell’s Fireworks.