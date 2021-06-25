Firework shortage strikes Texas week before Independence Day

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Thursday, June 24, marked the first day of the Fourth of July fireworks season in Texas, and retailers are telling shoppers to shop earlier rather than later this year.

With Independence Day around the corner, fireworks stands are now open despite facing some major shipping delays.

“We’ve encountered a few delays on our shipments coming in from overseas, obviously everything last year it started with COVID backing things up [and] the freight this year just like anything else lumber and everything prices are going up,” said Arthur Ridinger, owner of Ridinger Fireworks.

That’s the case across town at Russell’s Fireworks, too.

“They are coming in later than normal. They say it’s the shipping they say it’s the supplier,” said Patsy Hodgkins, owner of Russell’s Fireworks.

Long shipping delays may lead to smaller inventories at many stands, especially closer to the end of the fireworks sales period.

To ensure that customers get the fireworks they want, both owners are encouraging customers to shop a little earlier this year.

“It would probably be a good idea to shop early if you could [and] get the selection that you would like to have for your family,” said Hodgkins.

[And] despite all of the shipping delays, owners say that if you cant get out early to get your fireworks fix, not to worry because they will have more fireworks coming in over the next week.

“I’ve got a full inventory as you can see here behind us [and] I’ve got more coming to reload,” said Ridinger.

“As of today we still have a great selection of fireworks and hope to have until July the fourth.” said Hodgkins.

Before the pandemic, China supplied more than 90% of fireworks in the U.S., and COVID delays earlier mean some orders never made it, or are still en route.

Russell’s fireworks will be open from June 24th through July 4th from 9:00 a.m.- 11:59 P.M.

Ridinger’s fireworks will be open from June 24th through July 4th from 8:00 a.m.-10:30 P.M.