Fireworks safety reminders as New Year’s Eve approaches

Folks are being reminded to take precaution when celebrating with fireworks

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texomans are being reminded to take precautions when celebrating the new year with fireworks.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, fireworks cause more than 18,000 fires every year and on average nearly 13,000 injuries.

Russell’s Firework’s owner Patsy’s Hodgkins said staying safe is simple.

“Just be careful with them, shoot them off as instructed, and always have some water with you in case something does go in the grass that you can put out,” Hodgkins said.

Tips to remember:

Never point or throw fireworks at another person

Don’t try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully

Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire

Please douse used fireworks before discarding them

Wichita Falls residents are urged to remember that it is illegal to possess or set off fireworks within Wichita Falls city limits.

While the Clay County burn ban does not prohibit the use of fireworks in authorized areas, the emergency management office advised residents to use extreme caution because of the dry conditions.