First 2 cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) confirmed in Comanche County

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Comanche County Memorial Hospital officials announced Wednesday that healthcare officials received COVID-19 test results back this morning of two patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus in Comanche County.

One patient tested through hospital screening protocol at CCMH and the other patient was screened and tested at the Assessment drive-through Center.

Both patients and staff that have been in contact with these patients have been notified and all safeguards remain in place.

CCMH is in direct contact with the Comanche County Health Department who is taking the lead in the case investigations.

You can read the full press release below: