First 940 Swine Shoot for a good cause

WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL)— The first swine shoot is taking place in Wichita Falls this year for a good cause.

The event will take place from December 7 to December 8 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Marksmen located in Iowa Park.

The entry fee is $300 per team which consists of 2 to 4 hunters.

There will be doors prizes, and also a side pot awarded to the single heaviest pig.

50% of all profits from the group’s with the heaviest pigs will be donated to Operation Santa Claus.

For more information on this event call Ryan Miser at 940-224-5984, and Jared Hawkins at 940-257-3052.