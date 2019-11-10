First 940 Swine Shoot for a good cause

WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL)— The first swine shoot is taking place in Wichita Falls this year for a good cause.
The event will take place from December 7 to December 8 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Marksmen located in Iowa Park.
The entry fee is $300 per team which consists of 2 to 4 hunters.
There will be doors prizes, and also a side pot awarded to the single heaviest pig.
50% of all profits from the group’s with the heaviest pigs will be donated to Operation Santa Claus.
For more information on this event call Ryan Miser at 940-224-5984, and Jared Hawkins at 940-257-3052.