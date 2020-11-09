First Baptist Church Lawton-Fort Sill 40th annual living Christmas tree event

FORT SILL (KFDX/KJTL)— First Baptist Church in Lawton is hosting its 40th annual living Christmas tree event from December 11 through December 13.

  • December 11 starting at 7:00 p.m.
  • December 12 starting at 6:00 p.m.
  • December 13, 3:00 p.m. for matinee and final presentation at 6:00 p.m.

Each year is a new and unique presentation. The Living Christmas Tree is presented as a gift to the community from First Baptist Church by a 100 voice choir, full orchestra, cast and special guest artists: Blake & Jenna Bolerjack.

Associate Pastor of Worship, Mike Neff, will direct the event.

The 39 foot constructed tree is covered in thousands of computer-controlled lights moving in synchronization with the music.

Non-perishable food items will be collected at the door for local food baskets. Families are encouraged to attend. Free childcare is available, if desired, for children ages newborn to five-years-old.

The church is located at 501 SW B ave. in Lawton.

Tickets are free, but not required for admission. They’re available from participants, the church office, and online at fbclawton.org.

If you have any questions call the church at (580)353-1770.

