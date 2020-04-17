First Baptist Church offers childcare to United Regional employees

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Some child care providers have closed during the Wichita Falls’s shelter-in-place order which has left some essential workers looking for reliable child care.

As United Regional prepared for COVID-19 measures, they discussed ways to assist their employees without childcare. And First Baptist Church stepped in to help.

“They reached out to offer support and asked if we needed any help and we told them what we needed was help with childcare,” United Regional Healthcare System Human Resources Director Robin Papak said. “They answered our prayers and they said yes right away and it’s been just a great partnership ever since.”

A partnership sent from up above. United Regional’s workers take care of the sick and injured while the church takes care of their pride and joy.

“We knew that we had parents that were stressed and that were worried about where they were gonna take their kids when the ISDs started to close down and the daycares started to close down,” Papak said. “We recognized that we wanted to find a solution that would help, so they didn’t have to worry about that. So when they are at work they can focus on their job and they can focus on taking care of our patients and doing what they do best.”

First Baptist shut down their child care services when Wichita Falls ISD closed schools. However, now that First Baptist is offering exclusive child care to United Regional parents, United Regional employees can work knowing that their children are enjoying their time at the church.

“It’s really great,” First Baptist Church preschool staffer Kim Childs said. “It’s fun to see some of these kids that we’ve never met before and just form a relationship with them and their parents and their families. Our workers are really, really great about seeing where we need to fill in time with games and different activities. We have a gym we get to go upstairs to and the kids get to play there and we get to go outside and do different fun things like that.”

First Baptist Church is yet another local organization that has stepped up in these tough times. They have shown that they are #TexomaStrong.