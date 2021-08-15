First Baptist Church promotes students as new school year starts

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Sunday service at the First Baptist Church of Wichita Falls was focused on students today.

Senior Pastor Bob McCartney said Promotion Sunday is a chance to send the students in our community back to school with a prayer.

Student Ministry Pastor Jerry Royal knows just how important it is for the youth to be lifted up by their church families.

“I was touched radically as a high school student at my home church, and my youth pastor and my assistant youth pastor and all the volunteers radically impacted my life, so I’ve never gotten over it really,” Royal said.

That’s why he and pastor Bob McCartney always try to be present in youth ministry, with events such as Promotion Sunday, a time to pray for students as they begin a new school year.

“This was a really important day for us,” McCartney said. “Every year we’ve kicked off every fall with a big Promotion Sunday, but in a post-Covid world, today was just really special.”

Pastor McCartney said that while Promotion Sunday is a special time for students, it was also special for him as the congregation was at the fullest its been in a while.

“To have a lot of our people back in full force, a lot of our folks have been vaccinated a lot of our folks feeling confident about moving forward, and so we were really excited today,” McCartney said. “We had our highest attendance since the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis.”

Pastor Royal said he’s also began seeing an increase in attendance in his youth classes.

“Gathering in church is huge; it’s a big part of our community, it’s a big part of everything we do, we’re just praying for everybody to stay safe because we love gathering,” Royal said. “We’ll take every precaution there is, encourage vaccinations and everything for people, but they love coming back. Church is filled up today because people are ready to get back.”

“I think people are so ready to get back to what feels like normal life,” McCartney said. “They want to go to a football game, they want to go back to church, they want their kids back in school.”

Just like in past years, both pastors want to send students off to school with prayer.

“We just want to pray for God’s hand of protection and his guidance on our children and on our teenagers that they’re going to have a very successful year,” Pastor McCartney said.

“We love that school’s getting back and pray that everybody stays safe, and we take every precaution here to ensure that,” Pastor Royal said.

Promotion Sunday is a service they will keep around for years to come.

