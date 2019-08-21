First Caribbean restaurant to offer bold flavors in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—One new Wichita Falls restaurant is promising to take you on a tropical and mouth-watering experience.

For the first time that anyone knows of, Wichita Falls is now home to an authentic Caribbean restaurant.

Wichita Falls residents can now experience the taste of the islands without booking a flight thanks to the new Fazmoz Caribbean Cuisine.

The name, Fazmoz, comes from merging the owner’s and her husband’s nicknames.

“I was driving around wanting something different and realized this place is open,” Wichita Falls resident Kari Bickhard said.

Restaurant owner Fatisha Evans, who is originally from St. Kitts, promises an explosion of flavor in every bite, flavors that may be new to most local diners.

“What Fazmoz serves is really good heartfelt food,” Evans said. “When you come here it’s just filled with one love, different ethnicities, different cultures, different races, we come here to eat and we have fun.”

“This feels like your grandmother is making it in the kitchen,” Bickhard said.

With a large population of Caribbean students at Midwestern State University, Evans saw the need to make them feel at home and also thinks it is a good time to take Wichita Falls on that same journey with menu items like rice and peas, oxtail, jerk bacon fries, jerk chicken, fried plantains and so much more.

“It felt like home eating it and that was not anything that was ever made in my house but for some reason it did, it feels like home, you’re just like yes,” Bickhard said. “I knew to expect a lot of spices and a lot of seasonings and it was absolutely perfect.”

“Once you come in here, its all about love, respect, good food good vibes,” Evans said.

Evans said she will be serving up good food and customer service for everyone who steps in her doors.

In a couple of weeks, Fazmoz will be offering live music and the vibes beer and wine bar, they even offer catering!

Fazmoz is at Maplewood and Plaza Parkway, in the old Fuzzy’s Tacos location.