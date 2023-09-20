ALTUS, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s a good day for cows; Altus’ very first Chick-fil-A will have its grand opening on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

Get ready to Eat More Chicken at the brand-new location, which opens its doors for the first time from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 201 E. Tamarack Road.

The first Chick-fil-A in Jackson County will join more than 45 locations across Oklahoma and will be open for dine-in, drive-in and carry-out.

Chick-fil-A Altus will be owned and operated by long-time Chick-fil-A team member and four-time Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarship recipient Chris Griffin.

After starting his path with Chick-fil-A in 2014, Griffin said he is thrilled to bring his passion for serving others back to his home state of Oklahoma.

“I am honored to come home to Oklahoma and open the first restaurant in Altus,” Griffin said. “By partnering with local nonprofits and supporting local education and athletic programs, my goal is for this restaurant to provide countless opportunities to care for the community and to serve as a second home for our guests.”

Chick-fil-A, Inc. will donate $25,000 to Feeding America in honor of its opening. These funds will be allocated to the greater Jackson County area to aid in the fight against hunger.