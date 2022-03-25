WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One by one, church members worked like a well-oiled machine preparing sandwiches to take to Jacksboro after recently being hit by a tornado causing damage throughout the town.

“So our meals are going to consist of a sandwich pack with sandwich, chips, fruit, bottle of water, and a little dessert, as well as some condiments, napkins and that sort of thing,” First Christian Church of Wichita Falls Pastor Mark Bender said.

Bender says they were initially going to make 600 sandwiches, but after a few other churches stepped in, they are making roughly 150.

“Our community knows what it’s like to deal with tornado damage and for our folks, they just hear that kind of need no matter where it is and say we want to respond and we put out the call on Wednesday afternoon to do this and within 15 minutes, we were overwhelmed with volunteers and with donations to make this happen,” Bender said.

Bender says he hopes other organizations see this act of kindness and follow suit.

“We’d love to see others take part. It’s one of those things that we’re looking for direction from the folks who are on the ground there as to how to best respond. Not to just overwhelm them but to meet the needs as they make us aware. So that’s how we’re going to go about responding and we hope others will do the same,” Bender said.

He says seeing so many volunteers show up speaks volumes about the Wichita Falls community.

“Our folks have had that kind of desire to be outward in our influence. Just to say, to represent Jesus Christ to the world through tangible acts like this,” Bender said.

A tangible act that could mean more than just a sandwich for some families who have absolutely nothing left.