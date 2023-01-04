WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — First Christian Church, in partnership with Rise Against Hunger, will prepare meals to be sent worldwide Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, January 7, 20,000 meals will be packaged at the church at 3701 Taft Boulevard.

The simple meals, consisting of rice, soy, dehydrated vegetables and 23 essential vitamins and minerals, will be distributed by the Rise Against Hunger organization in needy communities worldwide.

“The mission of ‘Rise Against Hunger’ is to end hunger by 2030,” First Christian Church Senior Minister Dr. Mark Bender said. “As a church, we are committed to modeling our faith through joyous service. We believe that preparing 20,000 meals at the beginning of 2023 is a first step in that process. And, it’s a fun and beneficial way to engage our people in global service.”

This is the fourth year that First Christian Church has packaged meals with Rise Against Hunger. Since 2020, the church has been responsible for more than 65,000 meals distributed to Haiti, Honduras and El Salvador.

Since 2005, Rise Against Hunger has provided over 500 million meals through small organization efforts. These meals have gone to 77 countries, helping promote nutrition and health education to students, while also addressing gender inequality and fighting against child labor.

“We invite any who is interested to learn more at firstchristianwf.com,” said Dr. Bender. “This fun mission event is going to be a great way to start the new year.”