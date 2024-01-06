WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —Several community members gathered at the First Christian church to pack meals with Rise Against Hunger today.

For the fourth year, the first Christian church and Rise Against Hunger teamed up to pack 25 thousand meals for 78 different countries worldwide. “We’re on a movement to eradicate global Hunger. And it starts right here with preparing packaged meals. We focus on creating sustainable resources in the environment.”

Justin Dittmar loves coming to Wichita Falls because of the community support his company receives at their event. Amid the ceremony, volunteers start bagging. Dittmar said, “The first item is an open package of vitamins sent to veggies. A bag includes a scoop of veggies, a level cup of soy, and rice. ”

Dr. Mark Bender and his congregation said this year means as much to them as it did when they started.

“This is our reason for being a part of Rise Against Hunger. We love how easy and hands-on it is to make a significant difference in a short time. In 2 hours, we can make a gigantic difference.”

In addition to their impact, Bender loves that they can spread the word of God, ensuring people know they are loved. “We’re called to share the good news of Jesus Christ with the world. And part of that is the way we help feed the world. So it’s not just meeting spiritual needs but also physical needs. Rise Against Hunger helps us do both. “

The Church enjoys feeding those who need it the most.