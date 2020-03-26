Breaking News
WF City Council calls emergency meeting Friday to discuss shelter in place
1  of  25
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Arts Council Offices, Kemp Center for the Arts & The Forum Boots and Heels for Hot Meals CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets Children's Miracle Netwrok Allstar Softball Game Cowboy True El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy Southside Youth Senter Tadpole Children's Academy THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association Wichita Falls Elk Lodge

Archer County deputy tests positive for COVID-19

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A reserve deputy in the Archer County Sheriff’s Department has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from Sheriff Staci Beesinger.

According to a statement posted to Facebook Thursday afternoon, Beesinger said the deputy was tested on Sunday, March 22, and was notified Tuesday, March 24 that he was positive for COVID-19.

The statement said the deputy lives in Wichita County, and there is no confirmation that his contracting of COVID-19 is work related.

It is unclear at this time if the deputy is the eighth confirmed case of COVID-19 in Wichita County or not.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News