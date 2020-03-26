Archer County deputy tests positive for COVID-19

ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A reserve deputy in the Archer County Sheriff’s Department has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from Sheriff Staci Beesinger.

According to a statement posted to Facebook Thursday afternoon, Beesinger said the deputy was tested on Sunday, March 22, and was notified Tuesday, March 24 that he was positive for COVID-19.

The statement said the deputy lives in Wichita County, and there is no confirmation that his contracting of COVID-19 is work related.

It is unclear at this time if the deputy is the eighth confirmed case of COVID-19 in Wichita County or not.

