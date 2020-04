WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The first case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Wilbarger County, according to multiple sources.

According to Carrie Hawkins, Marketing Director for Wilbarger General, the patient is a resident of Wilbarger County, but was tested in Wichita County.

The case was also confirmed by officials with Wilbarger General Hospital on KVWC Radio’s live morning show.

