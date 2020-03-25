1  of  2
First COVID-19 case confirmed in Stephens County

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — The first positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Stephens County, Oklahoma, according to Oklahoma’s Department of Health.

Stephens County’s first coronavirus case was reported in the city of Comanche and confirmed by Comanche’s City Manager Chuck Ralls Wednesday morning.

Ralls also advised of changes to the city’s declaration of emergency, as well as local policy and operational changes in response to the confirmed cases. You can view his post below:

For the latest information on confirmed coronavirus cases in the state of Oklahoma, click here.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as more information becomes available.

