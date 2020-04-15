1  of  3
First COVID-19 death in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The first death in Wichita County as a result of COVID-19 has been reported by officials with the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District.

According to a press release from the Public Health District, the patient was over the age of 70 with an underlying health condition and had been previously exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 case. This patient was one of the previous 56 cases announced and was hospitalized after the announcement.

See the full press release below:

Officials also confirmed one new case of coronavirus in Wichita County, bringing the total to 57.

Case 57 — The patient is between the ages of 40 and 49, and is currently in isolation at home recovering. The patient is a contact to a previous case.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.

TOTAL COVID-19 TESTSPOSITIVENEGATIVEPENDING
1,62057 1,47057

Age of Patients (years old)

0-5 6-19 20-2930-3940-4950-5960-69 70+
0398111097

Isolation Status

AT HOMEHOSPITALRECOVEREDDEATH
420141

For more information and updates on cases, click here.

Updated Wednesday, April 15, 5:55 p.m.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

As a reminder, Wichita County began a shelter-in-place at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 30 lasting until an order is given for it to end by Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom.

Additionally, the shelter-in-place order instituted in the city of Wichita Falls has been extended until May 5.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.

