First COVID-19 related death reported in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Clay County Judge Mike Campbell confirmed Thursday the first COVID-19 related death in the county.

Campbell said in a Facebook post Thursday that a 31-year-old male from Petrolia passed away in Wichita County and it was reported as a COVID-19 death.

Additionally, Campbell said there are 4 active COVID-19 cases in Clay County and 20 total recoveries from COVID-19 so far.

Please find Judge Campbell’s full Facebook post below:

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.