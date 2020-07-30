First COVID-19 related death reported in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Clay County Judge Mike Campbell confirmed Thursday the first COVID-19 related death in the county.

Campbell said in a Facebook post Thursday that a 31-year-old male from Petrolia passed away in Wichita County and it was reported as a COVID-19 death.

Additionally, Campbell said there are 4 active COVID-19 cases in Clay County and 20 total recoveries from COVID-19 so far.

