First COVID-19 related death reported in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported the first fatality linked to COVID-19 in Jackson County on Monday morning.

Officials also reported two more deaths linked to COVID-19 in the state of Oklahoma, bringing the state-wide total number of fatalities to 274.

Six total deaths have been reported in Oklahoma counties in our viewing area, two in Comanche County, two in Cotton County, one in Stephens County and one in Jackson County.

In the state of Oklahoma, the number of total cases rose from 4,589 on Sunday to 4,613 on Monday, an increase of just 24 cases across the state.

If you have general questions about coronavirus, please call the Oklahoma State Department of Health call center at (877) 215-8336.

Officials are encouraging residents to follow the following steps to help protect their health and the health of others:

Wash your hands with soap and water

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Practice social distancing

Stay home and away from others if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough

