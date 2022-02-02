WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Wednesday one new COVID-19 related death.

The patient was in their 80’s, and this bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March 2020 to 542.

The Health District also reported Monday 84 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Wichita County to date to 32,602.

The Health District also reported Tuesday 73 hospitalizations in Wichita County, seven fewer than the 80 hospitalizations reported Tuesday, February 1.

Lou Kreidler, Director of Public Health, said in Tuesday, January 4’s Wichita Falls City Council meeting the spike in cases is likely due to the omicron variant.

“Even though we haven’t identified it yet through sequence testing here in our community, I can almost guarantee that omicron is here in our community,” Kreidler said. “I expect we’ll continue to see a spike of cases in our community, especially given our vaccination rate is so low.”

As of Friday, January 28, the omicron variant was confirmed to be present in at least five samples sent to a diagnostics laboratory.

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least One Dose 65,617 Fully Vaccinated 57,869 Booster Shot 21,910

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

As of October 26, the Health District is now offering booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines.

As of November 4, the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine is available to Wichita County residents between the ages of 5 and 11.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: