First death linked to COVID-19 in Comanche Co.
First death linked to COVID-19 in Comanche Co.

Local News

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health has reported the first death in Comanche County in connection with the novel coronavirus, according to their website.

Additionally, one new case has been confirmed in Comanche County, bringing the total number of cases to 72.

In the state of Oklahoma, the number of total cases rose from 2680 cases on Monday to 2807 cases on Tuesday, an increase of 127 cases. 164 fatalities have been reported in Oklahoma so far.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest updates.

Other Texoma Counties in Oklahoma

Jackson County added two cases and Jefferson County added one. Other counties saw no change. Please see updated numbers below.


No new case (5 total)


One new case (2 total)


No new cases (19 total)


Two new cases (8 total)


No new cases (3 total)


No new cases (1 total)

If you have general questions about coronavirus, please call the Oklahoma State Department of Health call center at (877) 215-8336.

Officials are encouraging residents to follow the following steps to help protect their health and the health of others:

  • Wash your hands with soap and water
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick
  • Practice social distancing
  • Stay home and away from others if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough

For more information about COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019), please visit the following sites:

