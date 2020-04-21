First death linked to COVID-19 in Comanche Co.

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health has reported the first death in Comanche County in connection with the novel coronavirus, according to their website.

Additionally, one new case has been confirmed in Comanche County, bringing the total number of cases to 72.

In the state of Oklahoma, the number of total cases rose from 2680 cases on Monday to 2807 cases on Tuesday, an increase of 127 cases. 164 fatalities have been reported in Oklahoma so far.

Other Texoma Counties in Oklahoma

Jackson County added two cases and Jefferson County added one. Other counties saw no change. Please see updated numbers below.



No new case (5 total)

One new case (2 total)

No new cases (19 total)

Two new cases (8 total)

No new cases (3 total)

No new cases (1 total)

