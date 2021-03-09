Cookies & coffee pop-up shop gives WFISD special education students first-hand work experience

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The smell of cookies and coffee, almost irresistible.

“The cookies were delicious,” WFISD Associate Superintendent Peter Griffiths said.

80 cookies sold out in the WFISD Education Center in less than 30 minutes.

“Soft, chewy, warm, I mean you can’t beat that,” Griffiths said.

A part of the first cookie & coffee pop-up shop, run by the WFISD special education program.

“It’s a skill she knew how to teach and it’s something we can work on with the kids so we brought it out into the community,” WFISD Instructional Programs Facilitator David Hamilton said.

Preparing those in the WFISD 18-and-older program for first-hand work experience with customers, handling money, and everything in between.

“The ultimate goal is we’re trying to get them ready for when they’re done with the school district, they are in a job or they have the skills ready to be in a job,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton and Griffiths had plans in motion before the pandemic, but like so much, it was put on hold.

Now, they are able to focus in on what each student’s best at and help develop those skills.

“One of our students, his goal is to work in a coffee shop, so we’re trying to prepare him for that so we had him at the coffee station,” Hamilton said.

So once a week, delicious cookies and fresh coffee will bring a crowd inside the WFISD Education Center.

“It was so cool to see all these kids out here, and then to see all these people come in and get these cookies that they made,” Griffiths said.

And they hope to keep expanding, with goals of a permanent work station and even opening the shop twice a week next year.

Regardless, the ultimate goal remains the same: getting these students ready for jobs outside of their time with the WFISD.

“Our students are very good workers and once you get them in a routine, they know exactly what to do, they show up to work everyday and they have a good attitude,” Hamilton said,

Service with a smile, as this shop prepares these students for their first jobs.

If you want to get involved in this program, or learn more, click here for a link in this story to their website or you can email Hamilton at dhamilton@wfisd.net.