Suspect found guilty in first-ever gun mounted video of officer-involved shooting admitted in trial

UPDATE: February 12, 2020, 1:25 p.m.

Walter Orellana has been found guilty of deadly force against a police officer Thursday.

WILBARGER (KFDX/KJTL) — A jury in Vernon is deliberating the verdict in a case believed to be the first use of new weapon-mounted camera technology in an officer-involved shooting in the world.

The shooting between suspect Walter Orellana, 24, and Vernon officer T.J. Session last April was recorded on one of Vernon PD’s new weapon-mounted cameras purchased from Veridian.

The video was shown to the jury Wednesday.

Both Session and Orellana were wounded in the exchange of gunfire on Mansard St.

Officers were trying to serve felony warrants and they said Orellana fled and began firing on officers.

He was shot and taken to Fort Worth treatment. Session was shot and recovered

Orellana, who is from Honduras is charged with deadly force against a police officer.

In 2016 he was arrested for continuous sexual abuse of a child in Wichita County.

A man Vernon police said was wounded in a shootout with officers last month is out of the hospital and is booked into the Wichita County jail.

He now has three indictments alleging sexual abuse of a child and high bonds that may keep him in jail.

Walter Orellana, 23, had sealed indictments alleging continuous sexual abuse of a child, indecency with a child and aggravated sexual assault of a child.

His bonds total $700,00. Orellana had been arrested in January of 2016 on a charge of sexual assault of a child, with a $500,000 bond.

Then, on April 28, Vernon police said officers were attempting to serve felony warrants at a home in the 15000 of Mansard st.

When officers arrived, they said Orellana tried to flee and opened fire on them.

Orellana was shot by officers, and one officer, Corporal T.J. Session, was shot during the exchange and is still recovering at last report.

Orellana’s 2016 arrest was for allegedly assaulting a girl over a two year period when she was 8 and 9.

That girl’s family said they allowed Orellana to stay with them when he came here from Honduras.