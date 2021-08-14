First Falls Jam event draws out crowd

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County residents had the chance to go out for another night of summer fun at the Falls Jam 2021 event.

The event featured live entertainment, food trucks and more.

Performing artists were the Randy Rogers Band with William Clark Green and special guests Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band.

Guests in attendance said they were glad to hear that the event will become an annual one for Wichita Falls.

The proceeds from the Falls Jam benefits Patsy’s House, a local nonprofit whose mission is to reduce trauma to child abuse victims.