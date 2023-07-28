WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Whether juries in Wichita County will convict a person of murder in cases where the defendant provided Fentanyl to a person who dies may soon be known.

The first Fentanyl-related murder trial in Wichita County is set to begin August 7. Jasinto Jimenez is charged with the murder of Andres Diaz in July 2022. Police said he sold two pills containing Fentanyl to a woman, who gave one to Diaz. Leigha Smith is charged with manslaughter in this case. Jimenez’ attorney has filed a motion to suppress any statements or confessions his client may have made to police.

A hearing on the motion is set for August 4. The attorney said any statements Jimenez made were not voluntary but were coerced or enticed, and he was deprived of his right to counsel. He said his client did not make an intelligent or knowing waiver of his right to counsel. Police said 14 days prior to Diaz’ death they served a search warrant on Jimenez’ home and seized a pill containing Fentanyl.

They said he was read his rights and admitted the pill was his and that he was selling Fentanyl to pay for his own habit. Police also said Smith showed them messages between herself and Jimenez about her wanting to buy Percocet and Marijuana. They said Smith also told them she bought pills from Jimenez the night Diaz died.