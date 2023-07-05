WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Big news for avid golfers and fans of the sport living in Wichita Falls – the city’s first indoor golf simulator is now open to the public.

Next Level Golf co-founder Joe Shaffer said if you want to avoid any wait times he suggests reserving a spot in advance, and let me tell you, once you take your first swing, you’ll never want to leave.

Meet a couple who might possibly have one of the coolest jobs in the world, Joe and Diana Shaffer. The pair opened Next Level Golf and so far, it’s been a hole-in-one.

“Today is our opening day,” Shaffer said. “We have five high-definition full simulator suites, and golf suites, as you can see people are already hitting balls and you can probably hear them in the background but we are open for business and ready for the community to come in.”

Next Level Golf is located off of Midwestern Parkway, across from Sikes Senter Mall in Wayne Center, the same plaza as Chipotle.

Shaffer said you have countless options when it comes to what course or mode you want to play all while getting real-time stats on your swing and much more, and if you’re like me and have never stepped foot on a real course, Shaffer has you covered.

“We have a golf instructor on staff, he’s not here today but he’ll be here tonight and if you’ve never picked up a club he can show you how to stand, he can show you how to hold the club so there should be no intimidation factor whatsoever,” Shaffer said.

And not to mention you’re in a cool 73-degree facility as opposed to playing in Texoma’s recent unbearable heat.

Those interested in playing golf indoors at Next Level Golf can find more information on how to reserve a bay or become a monthly member online.