First jury trial in Wilbarger County since pandemic brings 70 year sentence

WILBARGER Co. (KFDX/KJTL) — In the first jury trial in Wilbarger County, if not the first in this area since the COVID shutdown, a 41-year-old Vernon man gets a 70 year prison sentence for a vicious assault of a woman in 2019.

46th district attorney said the jury convicted Beauford Daniels in less than 10 minutes of deliberation. Authorities say Daniels had been in a dating relationship with the victim for a short time.

The woman, who has a learning disability, had fallen asleep on a couch in her home in May of 2019 and said around midnight Daniels woke her up demanding that she get up and wash his clothes.

He then began assaulting her by choking, beating her with a shower rod and hitting her with his fists all over he body. The victim said she lost consciousness at least four times, and at one point tried to escape out the back door to go to a neighbor for help.

The neighbor reported seeing daniels put the woman in a chokehold and drag her back to the house where he dropped her onto the concrete head first.

Police say after the assaults, Daniels went to the neighbor’s house and told her to check on the victim because she might be dead. He also told her to hide the shower rod and quote, “fix it” so the police would not get involved.

During the punishment phase, Assistant D.A. Jon Whitsitt presented the jury with Daniels’ previous convictions of aggravated robbery, assault and other crimes, and because of the prior convictions, the punishment was enhanced to a minimum of 25 years prison.