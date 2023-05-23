WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Tuesday has been a busy day for the more than 150 employees of a new United Supermarkets location set to open in Wichita Falls on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

United Supermarkets announced in April 2022 that a building located on the corner of Southwest Parkway and Kemp Boulevard, the former home of Cash Saver and Albertsons, would become the location for a new United Supermarket store.

The new United Supermarket location will consist of an in-house sushi department, as well as a full-size Texas kitchen and cafe.

Additionally, this location will feature more than 2,000 selections of wines and craft beers, as well as a floral department.

The new United location will also feature a drive-thru pharmacy, making it easier for residents of Wichita Falls to pick up their prescriptions.

Officials with United Supermarkets said that although this location isn’t a United Market Street, the new United location on Kemp and Southwest Parkway will have the same look and feel when customers walk through the doors.

The new store, United Supermarket’s fourth location in Wichita Falls, is set to open to the public on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.