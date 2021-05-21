First National Bank hosts blood drive

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Every two seconds someone in the United States is in need of blood, that’s according to the American Red Cross.

Combine that with Memorial Day weekend on its way, the First National Bank and the Texas Blood Institute decided to host a blood drive to help out.

Ben Schaffner with the Texas Blood Institute said blood donors are needed.

“We’re in desperate need for blood in the upcoming weekend, Memorial Day weekend,” Schaffner said. “There’s lots of traveling, a lot of people out on the lakes so the usage of blood in our local hospitals goes up.”

If you missed Friday, don’t worry! TBI is hosting another blood drive Saturday at their office on Gregory St. from 12:00 – 4 p.m.

They are doing a hamburger feed and anyone who gave blood Friday or Saturday is in the drawing for a boat and a grill.