First National Bank hosts first food drive

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — With the holidays approaching, the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank and First National Bank teamed up to make it easier on the public to donate to families in need.

The drive will is at the branch located on Midwestern Parkway and Taft Boulevard from until 4 p.m. Friday.

Folks can just drive up and hand nonperishable food donations out the window.

All food they receive will go to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank

“People are so busy this time of the year we are hoping that you drive in we grab your food its as easy as that we are hoping to make this the best food drive that Wichita Falls has ever had,” branch manager Bonnie Bledsoe said.

Texomans can still drop off donations at the food bank. Organizers from the food bank are teaming up with First National Bank to make it easier on the public.

This is the first time the First National Bank has held a food drive and their goal is to get to 2,019 pounds of food.