First National Bank of Wichita Falls completes acquisition of First State Bank of Chico

Local News
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — First National Bank, Wichita Falls, Texas, and First State Bank, Chico, Texas, jointly announce the completion of First National Bank’s acquisition of First State Bank.

The transaction became effective at 6:01 p.m. Central Time on April 10, 2020.

With the acquisition of First State Bank, First National Bank has more than $775 million in total assets and increases its footprint to include the Texas cities of Chico, Bridgeport, Paradise, and Runaway Bay, in addition to its existing locations in the Texas cities of Wichita Falls, Southlake, Fort Worth, Mansfield, Plano, and Brownwood.

The merger represents a strategic, cultural, and financial fit between two North Texas financial institutions and bolsters First National Bank’s North Central Texas presence.

The combined bank will operate as First National Bank, with the former First State Bank locations noted as “First State Bank, a division of First National Bank” until early 2021, and will continue to create superior, lasting banking relationships with the primary purpose of making clients more successful.

