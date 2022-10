WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Every two seconds, someone needs blood, and the need becomes severe during the holiday season.

First National Bank will host the Texas Blood Institute blood drive, beginning on Thursday, October 20. at their branch location on Fairway Drive, in Wichita Falls.

Blood donors will receive a limited-time “Vein Drain” T-shirt imbued with glow-in-the-dark properties sure to ward off spooky creatures of the dark. To make an appointment call 940-687-3107.