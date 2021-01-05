First National Bank to host blood drive at Fairway branch

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Blood Institute needs your help in replenishing its supply of blood and acquiring convalescent plasma.

First National Bank is hosting a blood drive Wednesday, January 6 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. at their branch on Fairway Boulevard.

Everyone who donates will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies to help identify possible convalescent plasma donors.

Donors will also be given a 2021 long sleeve t-shirt while supplies last.

Appointments are requested for social distancing purposes, but walk-ins will be accepted if possible.

To book an appointment, contact Kerry Sheppard at (940) 687-3107.

