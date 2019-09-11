First responders honored with ‘Star of Texas’ recognition at state Capitol

The family of Correctional Officer Shana R. Tedder, accepts a Star of Texas award from Gov. Greg Abbott on Sept. 11, 2018. The recognition honots law enforcement and first responders who are hurt or killed in the line of duty. Tedder, 41, died June 9, 2017, while securing an inmate. She worked at the Christina Melton Crain Unit in Coryell County. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Law enforcement officers and first responders who were hurt or killed in the line of duty were honored at the Texas State Capitol on Wednesday.

Gov. Greg Abbott bestowed Star of Texas awards on 50 recipients from local, state, and federal agencies.

“You never know when tragedy may strike, you never know what unexpected event could occur that puts your life on the line, that puts the lives of others on the line,” Abbott said. “What is what makes you genuine heroes is because we need people in the state of Texas who are willing to step up and go into that unknown moment.”

Arlington Police Corporal Alex Quintanilla was one of the honorees. He was shot in the hip by an armed man who ran from officers during a traffic stop in January. Officers shot and killed the suspect. The incident was captured on officer-worn and vehicle-mounted cameras.

“It all happens in the blink of an eye, you know, fraction of a second,” Quintanilla said Wednesday, breaking his silence eight months after the incident.

“For some reason, he’s running away and we need to figure out why,” Quintanilla recalled. “I saw a flash and I hit the ground.”

“That scene is ingrained in my brain right now,” Quintanilla said, “Him looking over his right shoulder and just seeing the flash of the fire of the gunshot.”

“It actually went through my gun belt buckle and into my left hip,” he explained.

Quintanilla wears a brace on his left leg and is off patrol duty, serving in the homeland security and special events unit while he recovers.

“This is the first time I am in uniform since that night, it’s amazing,” he said.

The honor was created in 2003, designating Sept. 11 as part of the establishment of Texas First Responders Day. The recognition aims to “commemorate individuals who made profound commitments while performing their duties as peace officers, firefighters and emergency medical first responders,” according to a statement from Abbott’s office.

“We will always remember the valor and the sacrifice of those who rushed toward that danger on 9/11 just as we will never forget the valor and sacrifice of the tremendous first responders that we have here in Texas every single day,’ Abbott said Wednesday.

Watch the entire ceremony here:

The complete list of recipients is as follows:

Fire Fighters Killed in the Line of Duty

Daniel Edward Hampton – Burnet Fire Department

Larry Grant Dalton – Dallas Fire-Rescue Department

Marco Antonio Davila – Dallas Fire-Rescue Department

Jeffery Lee Delbert – Dallas Fire-Rescue Department

Charlie Jaimes – Dallas Fire-Rescue Department

Thomas M. Johnson – Dallas Fire-Rescue Department

Scott Deem – San Antonio Fire Department

Peace Officers Killed in the Line of Duty

Earl J. Givens, III – Dallas Police Department

Garrett W. Hull – Fort Worth Police Department

Albert Castaneda, Jr. – Grand Prairie Police Department

Nathan Hayden Heidelberg – Midland Police Department

Raymond Bradley Jimmerson – Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office

Mark Allen Cox – Real County Sheriff’s Office

Korby Lee Kennedy – San Angelo Police Department

Moises Sanchez – Texas Department of Public Safety

David Jones Fitzpatrick – The Colony Police Department

Timothy Gerard Olsovsky – Victoria County Sheriff’s Office

Donna Doss – U.S. Customs And Border Protection, U.S. Border Patrol

Norman Merkel – U.S. Department Of Justice, U.S. Marshals Service

Loren Y. Vasquez – Waller County Sheriff’s Office

Lonnie Verdell Burton – Wayland Baptist University Police Department

Alejandro “Alex” Martinez – Willacy County Sheriff’s Office

Jason Matthew Fann – Yoakum County Sheriff’s Office

Emergency Medical First Responders Seriously Injured in the Line of Duty

Steven Ray Holden – U.S. Army

Fire Fighters Seriously Injured in the Line of Duty

Brad Jay Phipps – San Antonio Fire Department

Peace Officers Seriously Injured in the Line of Duty

Christopher S. Fegley – Arlington Police Department

Alejandro “Alex” Quintanilla – Arlington Police Department

Derek Baroody – Austin Police Department

Luis E. Farias – City of Benavides Police Department

Justin Todd Ellis – Dallas Area Rapid Transit Police Department

Troy Lee Allison – Dallas Police Department

Brannon Germald Barber – Dallas Police Department

Javier Leyva – Ector County Sheriff’s Office

Steven John McNeill – Ector County Sheriff’s Office

Joshua Devin Pool – Ector County Sheriff’s Office

Ricardo Rodriguez – Ector County Sheriff’s Office

Cody Smith – Ector County Sheriff’s Office

Calvin Gustav Lehmann – Fayette County Sheriff’s Department

Christopher Gaines – Harris County Constable Precinct 4

John Daily – Houston Police Department

Luis Fuhlbrigge – Houston Police Department

Nestor Garcia – Houston Police Department

Alonzo Reid – Houston Police Department

Matthew Victor Richard – Houston Police Department

Elie Weston Van Horn – Port Arthur Police Department

Claudia Ivette Cormier – San Marcos Police Department

Justin Ray Holt – Silsbee Police Department

Wesley C. Hensley – Texas Attorney General’s Office

Travares L. Webb – Texas Department of Public Safety

Henry Jennings Gilles – Trinity County Sheriff’s Office