First responders on scene at reported accidental shooting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Fire Department, Wichita Falls Police Department, and first responders are on scene at an apartment complex off Fairway.

Units responded to a reported accidental shooting call at 9:50 a.m. at Lakeview Townhomes located at 4811 Likins Circle.

Officers on scene have reported that it was an accidental discharge of a gun.

According to WFPD, one person has been transported to the hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as this story develops.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News