First responders on scene at reported accidental shooting

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Fire Department, Wichita Falls Police Department, and first responders are on scene at an apartment complex off Fairway.

Units responded to a reported accidental shooting call at 9:50 a.m. at Lakeview Townhomes located at 4811 Likins Circle.

Officers on scene have reported that it was an accidental discharge of a gun.

According to WFPD, one person has been transported to the hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

