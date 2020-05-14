First responders on scene of fatal train versus vehicle wreck

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Emergency personnel from multiple agencies are responding to a fatal accident involving a vehicle hit by a train along Highway 287 South, approximately a mile outside of Jolly.

At approximately 10:05 a.m. on Thursday, dispatchers responded to a call of a collision between a train and a vehicle.

Personnel from DPS, the Clay County Sheriff, Clay County EMS and Clay County Emergency Management are also on the scene.

Authorities on the scene said they believe the victim was attempting to leave a ranch and cross over the tracks to turn onto the highway before a train collided with the vehicle.

Officials said they believe the victim either was not aware a train was coming, or was trying to cross the tracks before the train arrived.

The resulting collision caused the victim to be thrown from the vehicle and the vehicle to catch fire.

Fire fighters with the Henrietta Fire Department and the Jolly Fire Department worked to contain the blaze.

At least one person died as a result of the accident.

