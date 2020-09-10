First responders rescue one person after rollover wreck

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) —Traffic is backed up on US Highway 287 south in Iowa Park near Johnson Road after a rollover wreck Thursday afternoon.

According to our crew on the scene, two vehicles were involved, and one appeared to be pulling a tractor on a trailer.

First responders removed one person from the driver’s side of the gold Toyota truck.

Department of Public Safety troopers, Wichita County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Iowa Park police officers were on the scene, and several Iowa Park football players also jumped in to help.