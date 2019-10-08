First Step holds vigil for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL)— Stacey Lingbeek finally rediscovered the beauty in life after surviving domestic abuse with help from the First Step program, she was able to start living a life no longer in fear.

“They do recover pretty quickly in getting that part of their life back so its a great reward for us to see that improvement and hope restored back in their life,” program director Patti Mallow said.

With a step by step program and counseling, Lingbeek got herself out of a dangerous situation.

“I was able to use the tools and the materials they have and resources. I was able to rebuild my life and the transformation has been amazing,” Linbeek said

Executive director Michelle Turnbow said Lingbeek’s story sends a message of hope.

“It sends a message to those that are going through domestic violence in our community that you are not alone. We are here for you too,” Turnbow said.

“My hope would be don’t give up cause there is hope at the dark tunnel and its spring it’s like a butterfly being transformed from a caterpillar, “Stacey said.

Today, Lingbeek wants to help others make that transformation, and become survivors as well as thrivers.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Union officials face embezzlement charges

Thumbnail for the video titled "Union officials face embezzlement charges"

What don't I know about breast cancer? (Healthy You)

Thumbnail for the video titled "What don't I know about breast cancer? (Healthy You)"

Vernon ISD looking for subs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vernon ISD looking for subs"

Man and woman charged with burglary, theft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man and woman charged with burglary, theft"

LPD release names of shooting victims

Thumbnail for the video titled "LPD release names of shooting victims"

First Step holds vigil for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Step holds vigil for Domestic Violence Awareness Month"

LPD confirms 4 victims in deadly Saturday afternoon shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "LPD confirms 4 victims in deadly Saturday afternoon shooting"

3 suspected of killing witness at Dallas cop's trial

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 suspected of killing witness at Dallas cop's trial"

VITA Volunteers needed

Thumbnail for the video titled "VITA Volunteers needed"

Swinburne stabbing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Swinburne stabbing"

Halloween in the park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Halloween in the park"

RBNC Not so scary halloween

Thumbnail for the video titled "RBNC Not so scary halloween"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News