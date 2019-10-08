First Step holds vigil for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL)— Stacey Lingbeek finally rediscovered the beauty in life after surviving domestic abuse with help from the First Step program, she was able to start living a life no longer in fear.

“They do recover pretty quickly in getting that part of their life back so its a great reward for us to see that improvement and hope restored back in their life,” program director Patti Mallow said.

With a step by step program and counseling, Lingbeek got herself out of a dangerous situation.

“I was able to use the tools and the materials they have and resources. I was able to rebuild my life and the transformation has been amazing,” Linbeek said

Executive director Michelle Turnbow said Lingbeek’s story sends a message of hope.

“It sends a message to those that are going through domestic violence in our community that you are not alone. We are here for you too,” Turnbow said.

“My hope would be don’t give up cause there is hope at the dark tunnel and its spring it’s like a butterfly being transformed from a caterpillar, “Stacey said.

Today, Lingbeek wants to help others make that transformation, and become survivors as well as thrivers.