First Step honors lives lost to domestic violence with candlelight vigil

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s the beginning of domestic violence awareness month and First Step is honoring those who have lost their lives to domestic violence.

The 19th Annual Candlelight Vigil was held Friday evening, outside the Wichita County Courthouse.

City and county leaders were there to speak and survivors also shared their stories. Purple ribbons were placed in the lawn of the courthouse representing each Texan who has lost their life to domestic violence.

First Step Board member Laura Hetrick said it’s important to have the ribbons displayed to raise awareness in the community.

“This is an issue that affects everyone in some form or fashion and that it’s going to take the entire community to be able to bring about change and to let people know, who are seeking help, where the resources are and they are not alone,” Hetrick said.

Outreach Advocate Mackenzie Splawn said seeing city and county leaders in attendance shows they will take a stand against domestic violence.

“When you see those big faces, some people tend to take things more seriously. But it’s very important that we have their support when we do this,” Splawn said.

First Step’s 24-hour hotline is 1-800-658-2683. For more information and to donate click here.