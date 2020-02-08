First Step hosts Teen Dating Violence Awareness month to discuss potential dating dangers

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Folks around Wichita Falls met Saturday to educate teens about dating violence.

First Step officials hosted the second annual Teen Dating Violence Awareness month event to show that dating violence is not limited to physical harm.

Participants were able to check out the interactive art project that gives examples of what different kinds of relationship violence can look like.

The education coordinator at First Step Kimberly Callahan finds this event important in getting the teen dating violence discussion out there.

“You hear a lot about domestic violence with adults and sexual assault, but teen dating violence isn’t really talked much about in our community,” Callahan said. “We’ve seen it happen here. We know teens go through it at school, so it’s really important to get everybody talking about it, so that way the schools will start talking about it and just let the students know we are here for you and we’re here to help.”

For more information on First Step or the Teen Dating Awareness Month click here.

