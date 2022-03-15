WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On average, nearly 20 people a minute are physically abused by a partner, and it’s abuse that could affect any of us.

“Domestic Violence doesn’t just happen in a certain part of the year, it happens all of the time and we always need to be aware and educated,” First Step Outreach Case Manager Mackenzie Splawn said.

Splawn says talking about domestic violence is a tough conversation, but it’s a reality First Step wants more people to talk about in hopes of removing the taboo and help individuals get out of these situations before it’s too late.

“We offer both outreach and shelters so we have a 24-hour emergency safe house where anyone leaving an abusive situation can go stay and just get out of the danger that they’re in. And, we also offer counseling, case management and legal advocacy,” Splawn said.

Services that can help a domestic violence victim get things like protective orders in place so they can begin to find a safe place to call home, which is what Splawn calls the first step.

“It’s important that people realize that they aren’t alone because a lot of times when they’re leaving an abusive situation they’ve been so isolated for so long that they really don’t have a support system anymore,” Splawn said.

The non-profit also wants to remind everyone to pay close attention to those around them and look out for signs of domestic abuse.

Aside from physical signs, periods of isolation from family and friends and signs of depression could all be behavior pointing towards domestic violence.

“It chooses anyone. It’s not just something that only affects women, it affects men, LGBTQ, it affects absolutely everyone. So no matter your race, religion, color, gender, anything at all, domestic violence is there and it’s going to affect everyone,” Splawn said.

The donations, volunteers and support from this community is what Splawn says will help First Step continue to be here to help anyone going through this kind of abuse.

If you or someone you know may be going through an abusive situation you can call First Step at 1-800-652-2583. They are there to help 24 hours a day seven days a week, and more information here.

