WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday two new COVID-19 related deaths for the week ending on April 29, 2022.
The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Wichita County since the onset of the pandemic now stands at 587, the same as last week. There were no COVID- 19 related deaths this week.
For more information on COVID-19-related deaths and how they are reported, click here. Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:
|0-5
|6-10
|11-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50-59
|60-69
|70-79
|80+
|0
|0
|0
|5
|13
|24
|54
|147
|143
|201
New Cases in Wichita County
The Health District also reported 22 new COVID-19 cases for the week ending on April 29, 2022 in Wichita County.
The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita County since the onset of the pandemic is 34,048.
There are 3 (14%) new cases who are up to date on their vaccinations. There are 19 (86%) new cases who are not up to date on their vaccinations. There is 1 new reinfection case, the one reinfection is up-to-date on their vaccinations
Hospitalizations in Wichita County
The Health District also reported Friday, April 29, no hospitalizations in Wichita County which is a first since the start of the pandemic.
Please find the hospitalization report below:
|0-5
|6-10
|11-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50-59
|60-69
|70-79
|80+
|TOTAL
|Stable
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Critical
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Active Cases in Wichita County
There are currently 24 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, with 0 patients hospitalized and 24 recovering at home.
The breakdown of active cases by city within Wichita County can be found below:
- Wichita Falls — 22 active cases
- Burkburnett — 2 active cases
- Iowa Park — 0 active case
- Electra — 0 active case
Weekly Breakdown in Wichita County
For the week ending April 29, 2022, the Wichita Falls Wichita County Public Health District is reporting a total of 22 new COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths, 0 hospitalizations and 14 recoveries.
The positivity rate for the week ending on April 29 was 6.2%. The percentage of new cases who were not up-to-date on their vaccinations is 86%.
Vaccines in Wichita County
Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:
At Least One Dose
67,001
Fully Vaccinated
59,582
Booster Shot
24,314
As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.
Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.
Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.Click here to register for the Wichita County COVID-19 vaccine waitlist
As of October 26, the Health District is now offering booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines.
As of November 4, the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine is available to Wichita County residents between the ages of 5 and 11.Where in Texoma can you get a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine?