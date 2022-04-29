WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday two new COVID-19 related deaths for the week ending on April 29, 2022.

The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Wichita County since the onset of the pandemic now stands at 587, the same as last week. There were no COVID- 19 related deaths this week.

For more information on COVID-19-related deaths and how they are reported, click here. Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 5 13 24 54 147 143 201

New Cases in Wichita County

The Health District also reported 22 new COVID-19 cases for the week ending on April 29, 2022 in Wichita County.

The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita County since the onset of the pandemic is 34,048.

There are 3 (14%) new cases who are up to date on their vaccinations. There are 19 (86%) new cases who are not up to date on their vaccinations. There is 1 new reinfection case, the one reinfection is up-to-date on their vaccinations

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

The Health District also reported Friday, April 29, no hospitalizations in Wichita County which is a first since the start of the pandemic.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Critical 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Active Cases in Wichita County

There are currently 24 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, with 0 patients hospitalized and 24 recovering at home.

The breakdown of active cases by city within Wichita County can be found below:

Wichita Falls — 22 active cases

— 22 active cases Burkburnett — 2 active cases

— 2 active cases Iowa Park — 0 active case

— 0 active case Electra — 0 active case

Weekly Breakdown in Wichita County

For the week ending April 29, 2022, the Wichita Falls Wichita County Public Health District is reporting a total of 22 new COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths, 0 hospitalizations and 14 recoveries.

The positivity rate for the week ending on April 29 was 6.2%. The percentage of new cases who were not up-to-date on their vaccinations is 86%.

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least One Dose

67,001

Fully Vaccinated

59,582

Booster Shot

24,314

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.Click here to register for the Wichita County COVID-19 vaccine waitlist

As of October 26, the Health District is now offering booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines.

As of November 4, the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine is available to Wichita County residents between the ages of 5 and 11.