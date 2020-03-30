1  of  24
First two shelter-in-place citations issued in Wichita Falls

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two shelter-in-place citations were issued in Wichita Falls over the weekend.

The first citation was issued 9:13 a.m. Sunday at the Stripes on Holliday. Police responded about an individual that has previously been barred.

When police arrived they found a woman who was making threats against the store staff. She then left the property but was found sitting across the street.

The second situation was issued Sunday at 10:55 a.m. Officers were called to 902 Broad, the previous location of Pump Jack Diner, to investigate a woman who was naked, in only a blanket, and defecating on the property.

The officers found the woman on the property and issued her a citation for violating the Shelter in Place order.  

