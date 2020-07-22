First United Methodist Church partners with American Red Cross to host community blood drive

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — First United Methodist Church of Wichita Falls will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on July 31, 2020.

The blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 909 10th St. Wichita Falls, 76301, in Fellowship Hall.

Olivia Zamora, a representative for FUMC, said plenty of time slots are still available.

Zamora ensured that precautions are in place to keep prospective donors safe.

“The American Red Cross has implemented added precautions to ensure blood drives and donation centers are safe for donors and staff, including beds spaced six feet apart and mask requirements for all employees, volunteers, and donors while in the building,” Zamora said.

For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call (940) 766-4231 or sign up online at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code FUMCWF.

Right now, blood donors are urgently needed. As some people start to return to work and their new routines, blood donations are starting to drop.

The American Red Cross is urging donors who are feeling healthy and well to help maintain the blood supply for patients who rely on lifesaving transfusions.

Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, B negative and A negative.

According to the Red Cross, type O negative is the universal blood type that can be safely transfused to anyone and is often used to treat trauma patients.

About First United Methodist Church Wichita Falls

First United Methodist Church is a congregation with a rich heritage and tradition, made up of people from all walks of life, faith backgrounds, and political perspectives.

We may not all be alike or act alike or think alike, but we do seek love alike.

Our goal is to connect people with opportunities to grow as disciples of Jesus Christ by working together to become more connected to God through our relationships with one another and by our actions.