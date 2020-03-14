First United Methodist Church to broadcast service online, TV for Sunday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— First United Methodist Church released a statement Saturday stating their decision to worship online and by television broadcast only on Sunday, March 15 live at 10:30 a.m. in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

All worship activities, bible studies, and small group sessions for Sunday, March 15 have been cancelled.

Staff with the church said they will continue to monitor and reevaluate in the days ahead.

Rev. John McLarty released the following statement below:

Dear FUMC Family- Over the past 24 hours, I have wrestled and prayed about how our church can best serve our community during this time of uncertainty. While there are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wichita Falls, we are learning that one of the best strategies for reducing the potential spread of this virus is to limit our exposure to crowds of people. Our church has a large sanctuary that would allow for a fair amount of social distancing, but we also already have in place broadcast capabilities and a platform to deliver live worship on television and our YouTube channel. I believe that exclusively utilizing our broadcasting resources this week will do the most to reduce risk, especially to those in our congregation who may be most vulnerable, while still allowing for a meaningful worship experience to the glory of God. The well-being of our congregation and community members is of paramount importance, so I am asking our congregation to remain at home on Sunday, March 15 and to engage with worship online or by television (KJBO-35, Digital 3.2, or Cable Channel 7) at 10:30 a.m. Our pastors and music staff will lead a live worship experience and our TV crew will do their great work to deliver our sanctuary to your screen. Additionally, there will be no Sunday School, Tailgate, 8:30 a.m. worship service, afternoon Bible studies, or evening youth ministry this Sunday. Let us continue to hold each other, our community, our nation, and our world in our prayers, trusting in God’s grace and power to ease our fears and bring us peace. With love, and joy, serving as your pastor, Rev. John McLarty

If you would like to watch the live service click here.