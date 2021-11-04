First United Methodist Church to remember county COVID deaths

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In many churches, the Sunday following Halloween is a day to remember the lives of those who have died over the past year. It is called “All Saints Sunday.”

This year, First United Methodist Church of Wichita Falls will honor those from the congregation who have passed away, but the church will additionally honor those from Wichita County who have died from Covid-19 since the pandemic began in early 2020.

On Sunday, November 7, the church will display small white flags on the lawn of the church at the intersection of Tenth and Travis streets.

This tribute is modeled after the Covid-19 Memorial currently on display on the National Mall next to the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., honoring the lives of over 750,000 Americans who have died from Covid-19.

“The acts of grieving and remembering are important to our healing and emotional well-being,” said Senior Minister Rev. John McLarty. “We need to give ourselves time and space to mourn our loss, both as individuals and as a community.”

The display of flags will be on display on Sunday until sundown. The public is welcome to come and spend time in prayer and reflection.