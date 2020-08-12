First United Methodist Church to spread positivity before school starts

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The new school year is upon us and a local church is showing support to students, parents, and faculty.

First United Methodist Church is offering signs that say “Pray For Our Schools” all across town!

Signs can be picked up from the church, either by calling or visiting their website.

With so much uncertainty surrounding the start of the school year, education minister Georgia Harrison said they want a sign in every yard in Wichita Falls.

“We want to blanket the city with these signs so that everywhere you go, you’re remembering to pray for every single person involved in our schools,” Harrison said.

On Sunday, August 16, First United Methodist Church will continue to pray for students, families, and faculty of each school with the WFISD prayer walk.

Sunday afternoon, starting at 1 p.m., the church will have a representative at each school in the district and anyone is invited to stop by so that each campus and facility will be covered in prayer at the start of this new and challenging school year.