First week in November with 5 COVID-19 related deaths, 117 new cases in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday one death related to COVID-19.

The patient aged in their 50’s brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began March 2020 to 466.

The week ends with 5 COVID-19 related deaths: Case 20830 (50s); Case 20507 (50s); Case 21996 (50s); Case 22030 (50s); Case 21664 (50s)-vaccinated Pfizer.

One COVID-19 related death reported for the week ending on November 5 was vaccinated.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here. Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 4 10 17 40 118 115 162

New Cases in Wichita County

The Health District also reported 27 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total number of cases confirmed in Wichita County to 22,066.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Friday 152 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 21,259 recovered cases in the county to date.

The percentage of new cases who were not vaccinated is 72%.

To date, Wichita County has had 201 reinfections. There are also a total of 974 vaccine breakthrough cases (up 33). Of the 22 individuals hospitalized today, 3 are vaccine breakthrough cases.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

22 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Friday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 9 patients reported to be in critical condition.

Active Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District is reporting 341 active COVID-19 cases currently in Wichita County, with 319 recovering at home and 22 hospitalized.

Weekly Breakdown in Wichita County

There were 5 COVID-19 related deaths and 117 new cases reported in Wichita County for the week ending on November 5, with a positivity rate of 11.4%.

Date New Cases Deaths Hospitalized 10/18 33 2 27 10/19 19 1 25 (-2) 10/20 19 1 24 (-1) 10/21 19 0 21 (-3) 10/22 27 1 22 (+1) Total 117 5 -5

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least One Dose 60,523 Fully Vaccinated 54,339 Booster Shot 7,586

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

As of October 26, the Health District is now offering booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines.

As of November 4, the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine is available to Wichita County residents between the ages of 5 and 11.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: