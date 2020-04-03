First week of ‘school@home’ proves to be successful

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s a wrap for week one of Wichita Falls Independent School District’s school@home.

Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said while it has been quite a challenge, it has also been an adventure for all those involved.

Students have been able to continue their studies virtually with their teachers and classmates using Google Meets.

Kuhrt said parents are being advised on what approach to take now that their kiddos are home in a more relaxed setting.

“We ask the parents to be the ones that set the parameters, set the conditions under which learning can take place, have the expectation that you will get on and meet with your teachers, you will do your assignments just like you do everyday,” Kuhrt said.

Along with virtual classes, Kuhrt said school leaders have delivered close to 3,000 packets of work to students who don’t have online access.

Kuhrt added that much is also being done to support kids with special needs as well as bilingual students.